Registration Mandatory For Char Dham Devotees In Uttarakhand

The Char Dham Yatra began in Uttarakhand on May 10.

As devotees flock to Gangotri and Yamunotri for the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday made it mandatory for devotees to register for the pilgrimage.



"Urging all devotees coming to Gangotri and Yamunotri to register themselves before coming. Also, do not plan your travel before the registration date," senior police officer Arpan Yaduvanshi said in a post on X.



Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said a letter is being sent to all states, informing them that devotees without registration will not be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage.



Police teams will establish checkpoints near the Yatra route and vehicles travelling without registration will not be allowed to enter, she said.



Mobile phones will not be used within 200 meters of the holy sites and action will be taken against those who upload misleading videos, or reels related to the yatra, she added.



Earlier, Rudraprayag Police launched 'Operation Maryada' under which police are taking strict action against those consuming alcohol or intoxicants along the Char Dham area and Yatra stops.



"Rudraprayag Police is committed to the smooth and safe journey of the devotees coming for the popular Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra in the district. Operation Maryada has been started by the district police for effective action against those who behave indecently and consume intoxicants in the Dham area and the Yatra halts," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guptkashi, Harshvardhini Suman told news agency ANI.



