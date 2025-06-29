9 Missing After Uttarakhand Cloudburst, Char Dham Yatra Suspended

At least nine labourers are missing after a cloudburst triggered a landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early Sunday.

The cloudburst washed away a labourers' campsite, where 19 workers were staying, near an under-construction hotel in the Silai area along the Yamunotri National Highway, officials said. While 10 workers were rescued, nine went missing.

A senior official said they received information about the incident around 3 am.

"There is an under-construction hotel near Silai. Adjacent to it, a new landslide zone has developed where no such incident had occurred before -- it was considered a safe area," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said in a video statement.

"The rubble cascaded down near the hotel and hit the labourers' campsite," he said.

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its state counterpart, SDRF, and the police are involved in the rescue operations, Mr Arya said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is constantly in touch with the officials and prayed for everyone's safety.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended

Mr Arya also said the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been postponed for a day in light of heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for Sunday and Monday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at several isolated locations.

He also directed officials to curb the overcharging of food items.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in India, attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The journey follows a clockwise route through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Every year after Diwali, the doors of the Char Dhams are closed for devotees and reopen in April-May the following year.

During the six-month-long pilgrimage, lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the Char Dhams.