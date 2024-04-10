Sagarika Ghose, Milind Deora Among 10 Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MPs

The oath was administered in the new Parliament building

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday administered oath to 10 of the newly elected members of the upper house of Parliament.

Those who were administered oath include Mayankbhai Jaydevbhai Nayak, Narayanasa K Bhandage, Milind Murli Deora, Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, Renuka Chowdhury, Amarpal Maurya, Sanjay Seth, Ramji Lal Suman, Sagarika Ghose and Mamata Thakur.

The oath was administered in the new Parliament building.

