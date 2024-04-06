BJP President JP Nadda Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP national president JP Nadda and five other newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Hon'ble Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today. @JPNaddapic.twitter.com/D9qLw6Hl4x — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) April 6, 2024

Among others who also took oath include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Maharashtra), Chunnilal Garasiya (Rajasthan), Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (Telangana), Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque (both West Bengal).

Ms. Sushmita Dev ji

Shri Mohammad Nadimul Haque ji @SushmitaDevAITC@MdNadimulHaque6pic.twitter.com/rS9DJ8Io7I — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) April 6, 2024

