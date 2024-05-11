Delhi Businessman Duped Of Rs 2 Crore Over False Promise Of Rajya Sabha Seat: Cops

The accused demanded Rs 2 crore from Narender Singh, police said (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 2 crore by promising him a Rajya Sabha seat, officials said on Saturday.

The police said the accused had prepared two forged documents of the President's Office to win the trust of the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station on April 25 wherein the caller said he had caught hold of a fraudster and sought police help.

On reaching the spot, the complainant Narender Singh (63) produced before the police one Naveen Kumar Singh, saying he was cheated by him.

Narender alleged that he met Naveen through one Nanak Das in August 2023.

According to the complainant, Naveen had posed as a protocol officer at the president's office and convinced Narender that he and Nanak could help him secure a seat in the Parliament's Upper House through president's quota, DCP Meena said.

The accused demanded Rs 2 crore from Narender Singh, the officer added.

During interrogation, Naveen disclosed that with the help of one Karan, a resident of east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, prepared two forged documents of the president's office and sent the same to Narender to win his trust.

Narender got Rs 1.25 crore, while Nanak received Rs 75 lakh from Narender, the police said.

A hunt was launched to arrest Nanak and he was finally arrested on Friday, another officer said.

The officer said Naveen was previously involved in three previous cases of cheating, adding that his offices in Delhi and Noida were raided by the police.

Efforts are being made to arrest their co-accused Karan, the officer added.

