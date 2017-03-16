BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meet To Review Election Performance

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2017 13:03 IST
BJP supporters celebrate after the election results were announced.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will be felicitated at the BJP's first parliamentary party meeting which is being held today. The meeting is meant to review the party's performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states. The elections were seen as a referendum on PM Modi's performance and the people's verdict on the Central government's ban on high denomination notes in November.  

The party has won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh -- seen as the dress rehearsal before the 2019 General Elections. Congress-ruled Uttarakhand also delivered a thumping mandate for the BJP. In Goa and Manipur, states that delivered a fractured verdict, the BJP successfully cobbled together coalitions and formed governments.

