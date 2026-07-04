Opinion: Karnataka's Factionalism And Goa's Baggage Are BJP's Next Electoral Tests

The BJP has built its electoral success over the past decade on three pillars - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, a formidable organisational structure and the perception of disciplined leadership. Yet, as the party prepares for the 2027 Goa Assembly election and the 2028 Karnataka Assembly election, the biggest threat may not come from the Congress or regional rivals but from growing internal fissures that risk undermining its electoral machinery.

Recent developments have exposed cracks in both states. In Karnataka, the fresh controversies surrounding former Karnataka chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda - allegations surrounding an audio tape; the embarrassing episode of cross-voting in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections have triggered a full-fledged introspection within the party. The central leadership reportedly sought explanations from the state unit and is considering disciplinary action.

In Goa recently, BJP's own internal assessment is said to have flagged nearly half of the seats in North Goa as vulnerable because of anti-incumbency against sitting MLAs and dissatisfaction with their performance. The message is unmistakable - organisational strength cannot indefinitely compensate for factionalism and governance-related discontent.

Discord in Karnataka

Karnataka presents, perhaps, the more serious warning. Ever since the BJP lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections, the state unit has struggled to project unity. Multiple power centres continue to exist around senior leaders, while the younger leadership has found it difficult to command universal acceptance. Similarly, the alliance with JD(S) has strengthened the opposition numerically but has also created competing centres of influence in the state.

The recent MLC election cross-voting episode was particularly damaging because it questioned the BJP's internal cohesion. Reports suggested that legislators had defied the party line, forcing the central leadership to order an inquiry. State leaders were summoned to explain the setback, and even symbolic exercises aimed at identifying the rebels reflected the seriousness with which the leadership viewed the issue.

The subsequent emergence of an audio clip purportedly of Sadananda Gowda went viral, featuring a voice discussing the removal of Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra. The clip exemplifies the continuous intense factionalism and internal rifts within the state BJP.

Whether the allegations ultimately prove consequential or not, the episode has reinforced the perception of a divided organisation.

Factionalism has repeatedly hurt the BJP in Karnataka. The split engineered by BS Yediyurappa in 2012 contributed significantly to the party's defeat in 2013. Although Yediyurappa eventually returned and reunited the organisation, the underlying factional culture never entirely disappeared. Personality clashes have frequently overshadowed ideological mobilisation.

The emergence of multiple factions-those loyal to Yediyurappa, leaders seeking a post-Yediyurappa order, and regional stalwarts with independent ambitions - has often overshadowed the BJP's campaign against the Congress government. Instead of presenting a united opposition, the party has periodically appeared preoccupied with internal leadership debates.

Managing generational transition without alienating established leaders will be one of the BJP's toughest organisational tasks before 2028.

Equally significant is the challenge of maintaining cohesion with JD(S). Alliances often maximise electoral arithmetic but complicate internal equations. Seat-sharing inevitably produces dissatisfied aspirants, especially in regions where both parties have strong local organisations. Unless carefully managed, such tensions can translate into sabotage during elections.

Discontent in Goa

Goa presents a different but equally complex picture. The BJP has governed Goa for over a decade and has successfully expanded its political footprint by attracting leaders from rival parties. This strategy has ensured numerical dominance but has also created resentment among original party workers, many of whom believe loyalty has been rewarded less generously than political defections.

Reports of anti-incumbency against several MLAs and concerns over governance issues indicate that voter fatigue may be emerging after years in office. Allegations relating to corruption, land conversion controversies and perceptions of favouritism have periodically surfaced in public discourse, providing the opposition with ammunition even when it has failed to convert criticism into electoral gains.

Recognising these challenges, the BJP has already begun preparations for the 2027 election, with senior organisational leaders like BL Santosh reviewing the political situation well in advance.

History offers repeated reminders that prolonged incumbency naturally breeds dissatisfaction. Voters may continue supporting a government if they perceive delivery and accountability, but complacency can quickly erode goodwill. Goa's relatively small constituencies magnify local issues. A legislator's accessibility, responsiveness and public image often matter as much as the popularity of the chief minister or the Prime Minister.

This is where the BJP's organisational challenge becomes political. Winning elections is not merely about projecting national leadership- it also requires credible local faces capable of retaining public confidence.

Both Karnataka and Goa require organisational renewal rather than cosmetic course correction.

Way forward

The BJP has successfully handled internal crises before. After setbacks in Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra at different points, the party often relied on organisational restructuring, candidate replacement, and direct intervention by the central leadership to restore momentum. Similar interventions may become necessary again.

The BJP has previously demonstrated willingness to replace MPs and MLAs based on performance assessments. Extending that approach consistently to Goa and Karnataka could reduce anti-incumbency.

Strengthening intra-party communication may also be a priority. Many rebellions emerge not because leaders disagree with decisions but because they feel excluded from the decision-making process.

The BJP must also balance expansion with cadre morale. Inducting influential leaders from rival parties may deliver immediate electoral dividends, but excessive dependence on defectors risks alienating long-serving workers.

Corruption allegations, whether legally established or politically amplified, erode the BJP's longstanding claim of providing cleaner governance than many regional rivals. Transparent decision-making, stricter accountability mechanisms and visible action against errant leaders would reinforce public confidence.

Both states need identifiable local leadership capable of complementing the Modi brand rather than depending entirely upon it. National popularity remains an enormous asset, but state elections are increasingly influenced by regional leadership, governance, and booth-level dynamics and delivery.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author