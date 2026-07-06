Police Complaint By Aunt Adds To Ram Temple Theft Suspect's Troubles

Facing the grave charge of stealing from donation boxes at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Anukalp Mishra appears to have drawn into more trouble. His aunt, Neha, has now alleged that Mishra and others had attacked her when she had confronted them over breaking into her room at her in-laws' house.

Based on a complaint by her, police in Ayodhya have invoked serious charges against Mishra and seven others.

Neha had married Brijendra Mishra, uncle of Anukalp Mishra, in 2016. Following a dispute between them, she was allotted a room at her in-laws' house by court order, according to the complaint. On April 28, Brijendra Mishra and three others broke the lock of her room and threw out her belongings, she alleged.

Read: Huge Theft At Ram Mandir During Kumbh, Spotlight On 2 Brothers-In-Law: Cops

Upon learning about it, she went to her in-laws' house on April 30 along with her mother, two sisters, and aunt, the complaint said. There, Brijendra Mishra, his second wife Pallavi, Anukalp Mishra, and several others attacked them with sticks, Neha alleged.

She claimed that her husband tried to strangle her and molested her. She alleged they even snatched her mobile phone, purse, and Rs 20,000 in cash, while her sister's iPhone was smashed.

When her sister came to her rescue, she alleged, Anukalp Mishra and another person grabbed her and threw her to the ground and snatched her earrings and chain.

Her other sister was also assaulted and had her chain snatched, she claimed, accusing three women on her husband's side, Pallavi, Beauty, and Sita, of dragging and beating her mother.

Read: Farmhouse, Scorpio, And More: Changed Lifestyle Of Ram Temple Theft Accused

During the incident, Neha said she dialled the police helpline and that the situation was brought under control after cops arrived at the scene.

According to the police, a case has been registered against all the accused named in the complaint. Further investigation is underway, they said, assuring that action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Anukalp Mishra is a key accused in the Ram temple donation theft case and remains in custody with seven other suspects, who were on duty of counting the offerings at the time of the theft.