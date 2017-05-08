Baahubali 2 US Box Office: Rajamouli's Film Did The 'Unthinkable,' Crossed 100 Crore Baahubali 2 US Box Office Report: Now, S S Rajamouli's film became the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in USA

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Baahubali 2 US Box Office Report: A poster of the film New Delhi: Highlights Baahubali 2 is the only Indian film to make more than Rs 100 crore in US Baahubali: The Conclusion made Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 2 weeks 'Baahubali shattered all records,' tweeted Taran Adarsh Baahubali: The Conclusion in two weeks of its release - that everyone knows by now. There's another 'first time ever' achievement credited to the S S Rajamouli-directed film. Baahubali 2 is the first Indian to have crossed the Rs 100-crore benchmark in North America, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He described Baahubali 2's latest achievement as "unthinkable" and added that the film has 'shattered all records.' Baahubali 2 features Prabhas in the titular role and Rana Daggubati as antagonist Bhallala Deva. The film opened worldwide on April 28 and Baahubali 2 made over Rs 100 crore, indicating it is meant for greatness.



Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

The UNTHINKABLE has happened: #Baahubali2 is the FIRST INDIAN FILM to cross 100 cr in NORTH AMERICA on Sat. ALL RECORDS SHATTERED @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017



Baahubali 2's box office journey in the west has been as astounding as back home. The film collected more than Tom Hanks and Emma Watson's The Circle in the opening week, which stunned many trade analysts. It stood third in terms of collection only bested by Fate Of The Furious and How to Be A Latin Lover. In USA, Baahubali 2 released in 450 screens and collected $10.1 million in three days. Back home, Baahubali 2 opened in 8,000 screens and made Rs 303 crore over the first weekend.



Baahubali 2's Hindi version has broken several records set by Bollywood films like Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan's Sultan. Baahubali 2 also outdid Dangal's US collection record.



Baahubali 2 also stars Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia.



