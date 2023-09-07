Why Anushka Shetty Didn't Choose A Pan-India Film After Baahubali's Success

Image instagrammed by Anushka. (Courtesy: AnushkaShetty)

Anushka Shetty, whose new movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the theatres today, opened up about not taking up a pan-India movie after the Baahubali franchise. Anushka played the character of Devasena in the franchise. Having tasted success in Tamil and Telugu movies, Anushka's stardom expanded after Baahubali. While her co-stars like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati explored Hindi movies, Anushka confined herself in the Tamil and Telugu movies. Asked by The Indian Express the reasons behind it, Anushka said, "Once I finished Baahubali, I had my commitment with Bhaagamathie, and then I wanted to take some time off. It was by choice. It was something I needed the most at that time. Back then, I felt like doing that so I would be more present for my future projects. I know it's totally unheard of. It's not what is expected of people. I don't have a concrete answer for it, but I really wanted some time off. I didn't listen to any script, but after that I have been listening. So surely if something exciting comes by, I will do it. Be it any language across the country."

Asked if she is ready for a Hindi film, Anushka said, "Hopefully, if something really nice comes up, then definitely." After Baahubali: The Conclusion, Anushka featured in the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie in 2018 and later she was seen in the OTT bilingual release Nishabdham (2020).

Anushka Shetty is popular for movies like Rendu, Panchakshari, Saguni, Singam II, Lingaa, Size Zero, to name a few. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty, alongside Naveen Polishetty, has been directed by Mahesh Babu P.