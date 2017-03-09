Live: 2017 Poll Of Exit Polls For UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand

Assembly Elections 2017 Poll Of Exit Polls: Counting of votes will take place on Saturday, March 11



17:56 (IST) India News - MRC has both the Congress and the AAP+ pegged at 55 seats each in Punjab. According to them, the ruling Akalis will just manage seven seats.

17:52 (IST) In Manipur, according to the Exit Poll by India TV C-Voter, the BJP will be able to dethrone the three-term government of Congress's Okram Ibobi Singh by winning between 25 and 31 seats. The Congress will end up with 17 to 23 seats, while others will win between nine to 15 seats.





In Manipur, according to the Exit Poll by India TV C-Voter, the BJP will be able to dethrone the three-term government of Congress's Okram Ibobi Singh by winning between 25 and 31 seats. The Congress will end up with 17 to 23 seats, while others will win between nine to 15 seats. 17:48 (IST) The Times Now - VMR poll for Uttar Pradesh says the BJP+ might just win around 200 seats with their number pegged between 190 to 210 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party along with alliance partner Congress will manage 110 to 130 seats while Mayawati will lag way behind at 57 to 74 seats.

17:44 (IST) For Punjab, the India Today-Axis exit polls says the Akali-BJP government will fall badly to get just four to seven seats, while AAP will perform strongly to get anywhere between 42 to 51 seats. The Congress will win easily by getting between 62 and 71 seats.





For Punjab, the India Today-Axis exit polls says the Akali-BJP government will fall badly to get just four to seven seats, while AAP will perform strongly to get anywhere between 42 to 51 seats. The Congress will win easily by getting between 62 and 71 seats. 17:39 (IST) According to India TV-C-Voter, BJP+ will get 15 to 21 seats in Goa and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will get zero to four seats. Others will get between two to eight seats.





According to India TV-C-Voter, BJP+ will get 15 to 21 seats in Goa and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will get zero to four seats. Others will get between two to eight seats. 17:36 (IST) According to India News MRC, BJP+ will get 185 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance will get 120 seats, Mayawati's BSP will get 90 seats, leading to a hung assembly.





According to India News MRC, BJP+ will get 185 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance will get 120 seats, Mayawati's BSP will get 90 seats, leading to a hung assembly.

After a month-long fiercely fought election campaign, voting has wrapped up in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Results will be declared on Saturday, March 11. In Uttar Pradesh, which voted in seven phases, there's an intense three-way battle between the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, the BJP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. Punjab too will see a tough fight as the Congress and the debutant Aam Aadmi Party will try to wrest control from the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance. In Manipur, the BJP is trying hard to end the 15-year-long rule of Congress's Okram Ibobi Singh and in Uttarakhand it is hoping to unseat the ruling Congress government of Chief Minister Harish Rawat. In Goa, where the BJP is in power, the party is engaged in a fight with the opposition Congress, AAP and an alliance of MGP, Shiv Sena and Goa Suraksha Manch for the 40-member House.