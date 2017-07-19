Amitabh Bachchan Fought A Real Tiger In A Film. Stunt Directors Thought Him 'Mad'

Highlights
- 'Fighting a real tiger for Khoon Pasina, a real task,' tweeted Big B
- He shared the trivia earlier in January when the film completed 40 years
- 'Stunt directors of today thought I was mad," he said
T 2489 - Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina' .. a real task .. shared it with stunt directors of today .. they thought I was MAD .. pic.twitter.com/4aXJqOSmIt— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2017
This was Amitabh Bachchan's earlier tweet:
T 2509 - 40 years of 'Khoon Pasina' .. what times of shoot at Pahalgam, Kashmir and then at Chandivali Studio with the live Tiger !! pic.twitter.com/T06CsPbKeq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2017
Thank you for the trivia, Mr Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, which he uses aptly to promote his upcoming projects, shares anecdotes about his old films and these days to remind his colleagues to reply to his messages.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Sarkar 3, the third film in the Sarkar series. Unlike the previous two Sarkar films, Sarkar 3 tanked at the box office.
One of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects is 102 Not Out, in which he plays the role of Rishi Kapoor's onscreen father. Big B was spotted in the get-up of a 102-year-old man on the sets of Mumbai studios and he shared his 'real' look in the film in May. 102 Not Out will be directed by Umesh Shukla.
T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017
Apart from 102 Not Out, Big B will be seen in Yash Raj Film's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.