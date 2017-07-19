Amitabh Bachchan Fought A Real Tiger In A Film. Stunt Directors Thought Him 'Mad'

Amitabh Bachchan tackled a real tiger in 1977 film Khoon Pasina and Big B says that today's stunt directors think he was 'mad'

All India | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2017 14:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Khoon Pasina. (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan)

New Delhi: 

  1. 'Fighting a real tiger for Khoon Pasina, a real task,' tweeted Big B
  2. He shared the trivia earlier in January when the film completed 40 years
  3. 'Stunt directors of today thought I was mad," he said
Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture of himself on the sets of 1977 film Khoon Pasina, in which he tackled a real tiger in a scene. The 74-year-old actor captioned the picture: "Fighting a real tiger for Khoon Pasina, a real task. Shared it with stunt directors of today, they thought I was mad." Mr Bachchan mentioned this fact earlier in January when the film completed 40 years. "40 years of Khoon Pasina. What times of shoot at Pahalgam, Kashmir and then at Chandivali Studio with the live Tiger (sic)," he had tweeted. This time, Mr Bachchan shared a glimpse of the scene.

 

This was Amitabh Bachchan's earlier tweet:

 

Thank you for the trivia, Mr Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, which he uses aptly to promote his upcoming projects, shares anecdotes about his old films and these days to remind his colleagues to reply to his messages.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Sarkar 3, the third film in the Sarkar series. Unlike the previous two Sarkar films, Sarkar 3 tanked at the box office.

One of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects is 102 Not Out, in which he plays the role of Rishi Kapoor's onscreen father. Big B was spotted in the get-up of a 102-year-old man on the sets of Mumbai studios and he shared his 'real' look in the film in May. 102 Not Out will be directed by Umesh Shukla.

 

Apart from 102 Not Out, Big B will be seen in Yash Raj Film's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

