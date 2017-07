Amitabh Bachchan Fought A Real Tiger In A Film. Stunt Directors Thought Him 'Mad'

Highlights 'Fighting a real tiger for Khoon Pasina, a real task,' tweeted Big B He shared the trivia earlier in January when the film completed 40 years 'Stunt directors of today thought I was mad," he said

T 2489 - Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina' .. a real task .. shared it with stunt directors of today .. they thought I was MAD .. pic.twitter.com/4aXJqOSmIt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2017

T 2509 - 40 years of 'Khoon Pasina' .. what times of shoot at Pahalgam, Kashmir and then at Chandivali Studio with the live Tiger !! pic.twitter.com/T06CsPbKeq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2017

T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture of himself on the sets of 1977 film, in which he tackled a real tiger in a scene. The 74-year-old actor captioned the picture: "Fighting a real tiger for, a real task. Shared it with stunt directors of today, they thought I was mad." Mr Bachchan mentioned this fact earlier in January when the film completed 40 years. "40 years of. What times of shoot at Pahalgam, Kashmir and then at Chandivali Studio with the live Tiger (sic)," he had tweeted. This time, Mr Bachchan shared a glimpse of the scene.This was Amitabh Bachchan's earlier tweet:Thank you for the trivia, Mr Bachchan.Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, which he uses aptly to promote his upcoming projects, shares anecdotes about his old films and these days to remind his colleagues to reply to his messages Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Ram Gopal Varma-directed, the third film in theseries. Unlike the previous twofilms,tanked at the box office.One of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects is, in which he plays the role of Rishi Kapoor's onscreen father. Big B was spotted in the get-up of a 102-year-old man on the sets of Mumbai studios and he shared his 'real' look in the film in May.will be directed by Umesh Shukla.Apart from Big B will be seen in Yash Raj Film's Thugs Of Hindostan , co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.