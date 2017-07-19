Amitabh Bachchan Fought A Real Tiger In A Film. Stunt Directors Thought Him 'Mad'

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Khoon Pasina . (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan )

T 2489 - Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina' .. a real task .. shared it with stunt directors of today .. they thought I was MAD .. pic.twitter.com/4aXJqOSmIt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2017

T 2509 - 40 years of 'Khoon Pasina' .. what times of shoot at Pahalgam, Kashmir and then at Chandivali Studio with the live Tiger !! pic.twitter.com/T06CsPbKeq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2017

