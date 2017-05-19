2 Haryana Cops Suspended In Rohtak Gang-Rape Case

The Haryana government on Thursday ordered the suspension of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and transferred a Station House Officer (SHO) for alleged lapses in the Rohtak gang-rape and murder case.The Haryana Police has also initiated departmental action against the officials, Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu said.The Sonipat City ASI was suspended for negligence while Rohtak Urban Estate ASI was suspended for recording wrong information in the post-mortem report.Rohtak Police had recorded the woman's gender as 'male' in its report but changed it later to 'female'.The SHO of Sonipat City had been transferred for taking the matter casually.A young woman who had gone missing from Haryana's Sonipat district on May 9 was kidnapped, gang-raped and brutally murdered. Her body was found on the outskirts of Rohtak town, 70 km from the national capital, on May 11.Describing the incident as a "heinous crime against humanity and women", DGP Sandhu said the case challan will be presented in the court within a month."In view of the gravity of the crime, we will endeavour to get the case decided within three months and appeal for strictest punishment to the accused," the DGP said.Asserting that any negligence in tackling crimes against women will not be tolerated, he said action will be taken against erring officials.