IIFA Awards 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput's Cryptic Tweet Aimed At Shahid Kapoor, Twitter Thinks

Highlights
- Sushant was nominated for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
- Sushant tweeted cryptically "hahahaha," tagging the IIFA Twitter handle
- "Sushant's tweet had nothing to do with the awards," said a source
This is Sushant's tweet - he has not clarified what he means by it:
.@IIFA hahahaha— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 16, 2017
The comments thread on the tweet offers several explanations:
Bro @itsSSR is upset becoz he does not win the best actor at @IIFA ....shahid wins the best actor— Sidd Yusuf (@SiddYusuf3) July 16, 2017
He is laughing at IIFA for not getting best actor award..ek mauka mila tha wo bhi gaya..— Lazy Superhero (@DipyanshuShukl) July 16, 2017
He is laughing bcz they give awards to starkids with special categories like comedy actor lol Godfather mafia @karanjohar on rule— SSR_Warrior (@SSR_warrior) July 16, 2017
Bol hi nahi rahe muje negative vibes aa rahe— Vaijayanti Chahande (@its_VjC) July 16, 2017
At least one person was foxed:
Sounds like sarcasm— Sushants_world (@Fanssrki) July 16, 2017
Some kind of mystery
Or random tweet
Tell na ?!
Elsewhere on Twitter, the comments were unforgiving:
Sushant Singh Rajput is so arrogant and obviously a cheater. Bdw acted well in M.S.Dhoni.— KIRAN (@kiran_089) July 16, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput is a good actor but he must abstain from sharing his disappointments on twitter .— SRK's WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) July 16, 2017
Just accept the results & move on .
Indian Express, however, quotes a source as saying, "Sushant's tweet had nothing to do with the awards. It was simply an expression of having a successful graduation from a background dancer, to now being an actor performing at the very same award function. Infact the tweet was posted right after Sushant's performance and had no relevance to the award ceremony. As opposed to the speculation, not getting an award doesn't affect Sushant as he is very secure as an actor."
The IIFA weekend just concluded in New York and New Jersey. The multi-day extravaganza was attended by stars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The award ceremony itself was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan. The top honours included Best Actress for Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt and Best Film for Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor.