IIFA Awards 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput's Cryptic Tweet Aimed At Shahid Kapoor, Twitter Thinks

Highlights Sushant was nominated for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story Sushant tweeted cryptically "hahahaha," tagging the IIFA Twitter handle "Sushant's tweet had nothing to do with the awards," said a source

Bro @itsSSR is upset becoz he does not win the best actor at @IIFA ....shahid wins the best actor — Sidd Yusuf (@SiddYusuf3) July 16, 2017

He is laughing at IIFA for not getting best actor award..ek mauka mila tha wo bhi gaya.. — Lazy Superhero (@DipyanshuShukl) July 16, 2017

He is laughing bcz they give awards to starkids with special categories like comedy actor lol Godfather mafia @karanjohar on rule — SSR_Warrior (@SSR_warrior) July 16, 2017

Bol hi nahi rahe muje negative vibes aa rahe — Vaijayanti Chahande (@its_VjC) July 16, 2017

Sushant Singh Rajput is so arrogant and obviously a cheater. Bdw acted well in M.S.Dhoni. — KIRAN (@kiran_089) July 16, 2017

Sushant Singh Rajput is a good actor but he must abstain from sharing his disappointments on twitter .

Just accept the results & move on . — SRK's WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) July 16, 2017

A mysterious tweet from Sushant Singh Rajput is being interpreted by social media as a case of sour grapes after Shahid Kapoor won Best Actor at the IIFA Awards over the weekend. Sushant, who was nominated for his performance in, tweeted cryptically "hahahaha," tagging the IIFA Twitter handle, on July 15, the day the award ceremony took place in New Jersey. The 31-year-old actor's post left social media confused - after much speculation, Twitter concluded that Sushant's intent was to belittle the award organisers for: a) honouring Shahid Kapoor as Best Actor over his own performance and b) giving Varun Dhawan an award for Best Actor in a Comic Role in honour of his less-than-acclaimed performance in the filmThis is Sushant's tweet - he has not clarified what he means by it:The comments thread on the tweet offers several explanations:At least one person was foxed:Elsewhere on Twitter, the comments were unforgiving: Indian Express , however, quotes a source as saying, "Sushant's tweet had nothing to do with the awards. It was simply an expression of having a successful graduation from a background dancer, to now being an actor performing at the very same award function. Infact the tweet was posted right after Sushant's performance and had no relevance to the award ceremony. As opposed to the speculation, not getting an award doesn't affect Sushant as he is very secure as an actor."The IIFA weekend just concluded in New York and New Jersey. The multi-day extravaganza was attended by stars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The award ceremony itself was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan. The top honours included Best Actress for Shahid Kapoor'sco-star Alia Bhatt and Best Film for, starring Sonam Kapoor.