IIFA Awards 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput's Cryptic Tweet Aimed At Shahid Kapoor, Twitter Thinks

A mysterious tweet from Sushant Singh Rajput is being interpreted by social media as a case of sour grapes after Shahid Kapoor won Best Actor at the IIFA Awards over the weekend

All India | Written by | Updated: July 17, 2017 14:05 IST
18th IIFA Awards 2017: Shahid Kapoor won Best Actor (Image courtesy: (L) to (R): IIFA,Sushant)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sushant was nominated for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
  2. Sushant tweeted cryptically "hahahaha," tagging the IIFA Twitter handle
  3. "Sushant's tweet had nothing to do with the awards," said a source
A mysterious tweet from Sushant Singh Rajput is being interpreted by social media as a case of sour grapes after Shahid Kapoor won Best Actor at the IIFA Awards over the weekend. Sushant, who was nominated for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, tweeted cryptically "hahahaha," tagging the IIFA Twitter handle, on July 15, the day the award ceremony took place in New Jersey. The 31-year-old actor's post left social media confused - after much speculation, Twitter concluded that Sushant's intent was to belittle the award organisers for: a) honouring Shahid Kapoor as Best Actor over his own performance and b) giving Varun Dhawan an award for Best Actor in a Comic Role in honour of his less-than-acclaimed performance in the film Dishoom.

This is Sushant's tweet - he has not clarified what he means by it:
 

The comments thread on the tweet offers several explanations:
 
 
 
 

At least one person was foxed:

Elsewhere on Twitter, the comments were unforgiving:
 
 

Indian Express, however, quotes a source as saying, "Sushant's tweet had nothing to do with the awards. It was simply an expression of having a successful graduation from a background dancer, to now being an actor performing at the very same award function. Infact the tweet was posted right after Sushant's performance and had no relevance to the award ceremony. As opposed to the speculation, not getting an award doesn't affect Sushant as he is very secure as an actor."

The IIFA weekend just concluded in New York and New Jersey. The multi-day extravaganza was attended by stars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The award ceremony itself was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan. The top honours included Best Actress for Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt and Best Film for Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor.
 

Sushant Singh RajputShahid KapoorIIFA Awards

