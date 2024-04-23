Viral: Shahid Kapoor Schools Paparazzi On Date With Mira - "Stop It, Please Behave"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pictured together.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai last night. As the couple made an exit from the eatery on Monday night, they happily posed for the paparazzi stationed there. Shahid and Mira were twinning and winning in black outfits. As they moved towards their car, Shahid and Mira were followed by the paparazzi. Shahid schooled the paparazzi as they surrounded the couple and incessantly clicked them. "Guys can you stop it? Can you stop it," said an angry Shahid Kapoor. "Please behave yourselves," the actor added.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Last week, the actor shared a picture from the sets of the film on Instagram and he captioned it, "Aaj ka MOOD ! #hard #Deva #behindthescenes."

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."