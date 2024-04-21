Mira Rajput Reacts To Husband Shahid Kapoor's Travel Itinerary: 'When Are You Making Me Meet This Friend'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Stop whatever you're doing and head straight to Mira Rajput's Instagram timeline. She has finally reacted to the rumoured “travel plans” of her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. In case you missed it, for a few days now, a screenshot of an email has been circulating on the Internet regarding Shahid's travel plans, stating that “all bookings will be taken care of by his friend. (wink emoji)” Now, Mira, in her signature style, wrote on Instagram Stories, “When the Internet cares more about your husband's travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend Shahid Kapoor???” Too good, Mira, too good.

The itinerary was initially shared on the official Instagram page of Instant Bollywood. The email included various international destinations along with a list of preferred airlines and hotels. The email began with the line, “Finally managed to get a hold of Shahid's travel plans. We might make some small changes but for now, you can go ahead with this.” As per the email, Shahid Kapoor's travelling dates are from April 23 to May 16, covering Delhi, Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul, and Abu Dhabi. Towards the end, it stated, “Call me if you have any questions, we need to get this moving ASAP! As discussed all bookings will be taken care of by his friend. (wink emoji)”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. During the promotion of the film, Shahid talked about the core reason behind his fights with Mira Rajput. The actor shared, “I fight with Mira every time about this. She is like, ‘You never have time for me'. I am like, ‘Okay babe' and I keep my phone down. Then I am waiting for her and she is on her phone for 15 minutes.”

Shahid Kapoor continued, “After 15 minutes, she looks at me and is like, ‘What?' I say, ‘Nothing, I have time for you.' and she is like, ‘I have two more things to do, just one second, this is very important.'”

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple are proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.