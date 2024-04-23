On Kiara Advani's Latest Pic, Her Kabir Singh Co-Star Shahid Kapoor Left This Comment

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Jugjugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani treated her fans and followers on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself seated on a couch. However, what thrilled fans even more was the comments on the picture by Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput subsequently. It so happened that on Tuesday, Kiara shared a photo in which she is seen drinking a cup of coffee in a stunning white outfit. As soon as she dropped the photo, Shahid commented saying, “That sofa is very familiar.” Soon after his wife Mira commented, "To be continued." Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan also dropped a comment saying, “Nice glasses.”

For the unversed, Kiara and Shahid worked in Kabir Singh. The film was remake of Arjun Reddy.

Take a look at the post we are talking about:

Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani left their fans pleasantly surprised as they recreated the magic of Kabir Singh song Kaise Hua for a stage show in Doha. The duo, who performed at a starry event in Qatar's capital Doha along with other Bollywood celebrities, hogged all the limelight with their sizzling chemistry on stage as they performed to the songs from their 2019 film Kabir Singh. In a video shared on social media, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani can be seen rekindling the magic of their characters Kabir and Preeti. As predicted, fans could not get enough of the reunion. One wrote, "Need Kabir Singh 2.0," while another said, "So happy for youuu."

This is the video we are talking about:

Shahid and kiara of course need another film with them 🥹❤️ https://t.co/m7cHzekkAXpic.twitter.com/K6qYgOKR9J — a (@awwhonaa) October 7, 2023

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Uljhha Jiya. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey. Kiara Advani will next be seen in Game Changer.