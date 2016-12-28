2 Killed, 26 Injured After Ajmer-Sealdah Express Derails Near Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Highlights 2 killed, 26 injured after Ajmer-Sealdah Express derails near Kanpur All passengers have been brought out of the derailed coaches: official Investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause: Suresh Prabhu

At least two persons have been killed and 26 injured after 14 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh this morning.Two of the passengers brought out of the wrecked coaches have died, confirmed Kanpur police chief Zaki Ahmed. Eight people are believed to be in a critical state.In dense early morning fog, the coaches went off track when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal, nearly 70 km from Kanpur. Two coaches toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal bed.The accident took place around 6 am. The cause is not known yet.A passenger said he was woken up by a loud bang. "Our coach tilted to one side. I jumped out and saw a few coaches were derailed," Rizwan Chaudhary told Associated Press.A medical relief train from Kanpur has been sent to the accident site. "Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told reporters.Ahmed Javed, Uttar Pradesh's top police officer, said all the passengers have been brought out of the derailed coaches. Television images showed coaches lying on their sides."Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilized resources,directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief," tweeted Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu."Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause," Mr Prabhu said in another tweet, adding that he was personally monitoring the efforts.This is a second rail accident in the region in two months. On November 20, 127 passengers were killed in their sleep and nearly 200 injured after the Indore-Patna Express train slid off track near Kanpur.