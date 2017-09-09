Regular Consumption of Nuts and Olive Oil May Up Your Intelligence

A team of researchers have found regular consumption of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) to help in enhancing intelligence levels.The researchers found that general intelligence was associated with the brain's dorsal attention network, which plays a central role in attention-demanding tasks and everyday problem solving. It was found that MUFA consumption may influence the way and how efficiently the dorsal attention network in organised.It was found that people with higher levels of MUFAs in their blood had greater small-world propensity in their dorsal attention network. The findings suggest a pathway by which MUFAs affect cognition, the researchers noted."Our findings provide novel evidence that MUFAs are related to a very specific brain network, the dorsal attentional network, and how optimal this network is functionally organised," said lead author Aron Barbey, professor at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.

"This is important because if we want to develop nutritional interventions that are effective at enhancing cognitive performance, we need to understand the ways that these nutrients influence brain function," Barbey said.

"Our results suggest that if we want to understand the relationship between MUFAs and general intelligence, we need to take the dorsal attention network into account. It's part of the underlying mechanism that contributes to their relationship," Barbey added.



Inputs from IANS

