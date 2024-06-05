Just Had A Tooth Extraction? Discover 5 Foods You Should Steer Clear Of

Foods to avoid after a tooth extraction. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Getting a dental procedure done can be quite daunting, especially if it's a tooth extraction. This procedure is typically performed to remove decayed or damaged teeth, thus promoting oral health. However, you need to be extra cautious about what you eat or drink after getting your tooth extracted. If you're not mindful, the extraction can cause more harm than good. And we're sure none of you would want to be in such a situation, right? Dentists often recommend excluding certain types of foods from your diet following the procedure. If you've recently had a tooth extracted and are feeling confused about what to avoid, here is a list that'll help.

Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid After A Tooth Extraction:

1. Nuts

Nuts have some incredible benefits to offer for our health. However, the only time they may not be so good for us is after a tooth extraction. Nuts are hard and crunchy, and chewing on them can easily damage the extraction site and cause pain. They may also cause swelling and delay your road to recovery. Additionally, you must also steer clear of other crunchy foods such as popcorn, peanuts, papad, etc.

2. Citrus Fruits

Having citrus fruits after your tooth extraction may also not be such a great idea. Whether it's an orange, lemon, grapefruit, or any other, it's best to avoid them all. Citrus fruits have a high acidic content, and having them right after your extraction can cause a burning sensation at the site. This can cause discomfort and may further develop complications.

3. Cookies

You must also abstain from having cookies after your procedure. Since they are crumbly in texture, the particles can easily get trapped at the extraction site - something we want to avoid at all costs. Your aim should be to keep the extraction area as clean as possible, and having cookies won't let you achieve this. Apart from cookies, avoid having muffins, dry cakes, and flaky patties as well.

4. Sugary Treats

Anything sugary is usually considered bad for our teeth, and even more so after a tooth extraction. Sugar tends to attract bacteria, and this is something you'd certainly not want inside your mouth at this time. We know this can be difficult, especially when you have a sweet tooth. However, if you wish to speed up the healing process, you must take this step. Avoid having chocolates and candies and save them for celebrating when you've fully healed.

5. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods are another big no-no after a dental extraction. Just like citrus fruits, they too can cause a burning sensation due to the heat. Whether it's a curry, sabzi, or perhaps a pickle, ensure that it's not too spicy. If you have foods with a high spice level, they can also cause irritation to the extraction site and you may feel uneasy. To avoid this, keep the spice level to a low for a few days following the procedure.

Now that you know about these foods, you'll know exactly what to avoid after getting a tooth extraction. Keep your teeth intact and keep smiling!