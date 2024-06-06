Halsey Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With Lupus And A Rare Disorder: 'After 2 Years, I'm Feeling Better'

Halsey shared this image. (courtesy: iamhalsey)

Singer and songwriter Halsey shared her health update with her fans on Wednesday. Now, she has revealed the reason for her hospitalisation. The singer revealed that she was diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. In a new Instagram post, Halsey said that she was extremely ill for the past two years and is now on the road to recovery. Her caption read, "Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for “The End” and the support you've shown me since its release. I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share. You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more."

Halsey added, "In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out."

A day ago, the singer shared a series of pictures and videos on social media and reflected on her health struggles. She also expressed her gratitude for "being alive." In an emotional Instagram post, Halsey unveiled the significance behind her new album, starting with a track titled The End, which is out now. Though Halsey hasn't disclosed specifics about her diagnosis, she tagged organisations like the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on her Instagram post.

In the social media post, Halsey spoke about the ups and downs she's faced and her determination to get fit again by the time she turns 30. In one of the videos, she can seen saying, "I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. When I'm 30, I'm having a rebirth. I'm not going to be sick. I'm going to look super-hot and have lots of energy. I'm just going to get to redo my 20s and 30s."

Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Long story short, I'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. Out now.

The lyrics of The End delve into Halsey's emotional rollercoaster as she grapples with recurring health issues and the toll they take on her both physically and emotionally.

Prior to this revelation, Halsey had already been candid about their health challenges. The singer was earlier diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).