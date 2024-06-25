For MaXXXine Movie Premiere, Halsey In A Gold Sequin Cutout Gown Was Made To Make A Red Carpet Style Statement

Halsey Sashayed Onto The Red Carpet In Gold Cutout Gown At The MaXXXine Premiere

American singer, songwriter and now actress Halsey walked the red carpet for the movie premiere of her upcoming suspense and horror movie MaXXXine. The actress was seen posing alongside co-stars Mia Goth, Lily Collins and Elizabeth Debicki at the star-studded premiere night. While her co-stars were dressed to the nines for the big day, it was Halsey who caught our eye for her risque gold sequin outfit of the night. The singer has turned heads yet again with her all gold outfit and a head full of curls. Let us take out our fashion police glasses and spill the beans on Halsey's red carpet look for the premiere night.

Also Read: We Heart Halsey's Eye-Popping Cutout Jumpsuit For The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamhalseyupdatesi

Halsey was seen gleefully posing for the shutterbugs at the MaXXXine movie premiere. The actress donned a gold sequin-laden cutout gown. The cleavage-baring top was shaped like a bustier with broad gold straps. The fish-cut skirt was also made out of the same gold sequin fabric and featured criss-cross cutouts on both sides of the waistline that joined into a broad gold sequin strap running across her lower back above where the skirt fitted her toned hips.

For accessories, Halsey was seen wearing a spider-web designed pair of diamond-encrusted earrings and an old gold ring cocktail on her middle finger.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamhalseyupdatesi

The hair and makeup of the day stood out even more than the outfit itself. Halsey's hair was done in a shoulder-length set of side-parted curls. In the makeup department, Halsey picked reverse eyeliner defined eyes, gold eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara, a chiseled jawline and cheeks, an overall bronzed and highlighted complexion and a rosy-brown lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look. Halsey's tattoos spread across her waist, arms and torso, thus adding further oomph to her look.

We just can't stop thinking about Halsey's latest look and we're sure you can't either.

Also Read: From Halsey To Gigi Hadid, These Celebrities Are Acing Bright Makeup Like A Pro This Summer