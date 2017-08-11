Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Movie Review - Akshay Kumar's Film Stinks To High Heaven

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir PandeyShree Narayan Singh2 Stars (Out Of 5)When what should at best have been a ten-minute public service film bloats into a two-and-a-half-hour, patience-testing, yawn-inducing Bollywood puff-job for a government scheme, it is bound to stink to high heaven.does. Editor-director Shree Narayan Singh presents a corny, cringe-worthy mix of entertainment and edification in the service of the much tom-tommed Swachh Bharat campaign. In the end, it is no more than a filmed pamphlet - patchy, pulpy, preachy and painfully protracted.The partisanship on show here is unprecedented for a Mumbai mainstream flick. When it refers to a big toilet scam, it points out that all of it happened four years ago. It also slips in a laudatory reference to demonetisation too and completely exposes its hand. It is one thing for a political dispensation to equate the Prime Minister's optics-heavy swachhata abhiyan with Mahatma Gandhi's untouchabilty-negating, status quo-defying cleanliness experiments, quite another for a Bollywood film to follow suit. It only dilutes the integrity of an undeniably relevant message.The film's flimsy approach and flaccid structure do not help matters one bit. By the time it lumbers its way to an entirely predictable and unconvincing climax, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is crying out to be flushed down the very drain it has popped up from. There is very little genuine cinema here. It's all overly melodramatic propaganda of the kind that is better left to theoutreach machinery.The performances are earnest, if not extraordinary, with Akshay Kumar, trying hard to look 36, leading the way. Bhumi Pednekar, in her second outing after 2015's sleeper hit, fleshes out a refreshingly relatable college topper who becomes the principal catalyst for a mini-revolution in an immutable village.Not that the urgency of the theme can be downplayed. After all, more than half the people who defecate in the open reside in this country. But surely there are ways more subtle and less fawning of getting that obvious point across. That's way beyond this film's ken.is about a man compelled by his bride to think of building alatrine in the village. In his conservative neck of the woods, he must move heaven and earth to achieve his goal. The film follows him as he negotiates a series of obstacles, most of them stemming from the obscurantist ways of the village.The film is inspired by a true story, but little that it offers by way of insight rings true. Some of the dialogues are cringe-worthy, the drama gratingly shrill and the solutions utterly facile.The intent ofmay be commendable. The execution is hugely hamfisted. When a Bollywood filmmaker assumes the role of a cheerleader for a government campaign on whose efficacy the jury is still out, you know you've been had.is as avoidable as what it rightly rails against - open defecation.