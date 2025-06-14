Why <i>The Materialist's</i> Star Pedro Pascal Has Been The Internet's Sweetheart Lately

It's difficult to pinpoint that one viral moment that crowned Pedro Pascal as the Internet's “zaddy”. The Chilean and American actor's evolution from a popular actor oozing loads of charm to becoming a social media sweetheart has been in the making for a while now.



Fans drooling over his quirks with The Materialists co-stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans to pining for him after videos of his sensational “Sleeveless Muscle Tank Top” moments at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet last month went viral on social media, the rise and rise of Pedro Pascal doesn't appear to be a strategic move to promote his new movie, which hit the screens on Friday.

The 50-year-old actor shot to fame over a decade ago with his breakout role as the complex yet charismatic and a formidable fighter, Oberyn Martell who gained a fan-following in the fourth season of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

“i can't wear a mask, i have breathing problems” ok?? Pedro Pascal literally has the BROADEST fucking shoulders know to man and still wears shirts pic.twitter.com/H3etuPiJ0M — jenna ☀️ (@seminerdist) February 7, 2021

What really cemented his standing as a beloved actor was his kinder onscreen versions in shows such as The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us.

In The Mandalorian, he won hearts as a gruff but instinctively paternal character of Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter. He made the character humane and relatable which left a lasting impression.

In The Last Of Us as well, he portrays the character of Joe Miller, a post-apocalyptic survivor who's consumed by internal conflicts and fatherly instincts as he escorts Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl with immunity to the fungal infection, across the United States.

pedro pascal in the last of us (2025) pic.twitter.com/4CN2vKUq0U — screencaps (@screenscaps) June 9, 2025

This adulation grew organically over time, with his mentions ruling Reddit conversations, social media memes, and TikTok reels. Pedro took it all in good humour and joked about playing an integral part in shaping the trend that is "Internet's sweetheart".

The year 2025 saw him reclaim this status.

Crazy, Stupid, "Affair"

To begin with, there were dating rumours about Jennifer Aniston and him floating around.

Not every day that you see OG “It girl” Jennifer Aniston of Friends fame and Internet's latest boyfriend Pedro Pascal wrapping up dinner at a West Hollywood restaurant. Social media went berserk when pictures of the two, what seemingly looked like cozying up, near the valet area of the upscale eatery, went viral online.

JENNIFER ANISTON E PEDRO PASCAL JUNTOS VEM AÍ UMA COISA MUITO FORTE pic.twitter.com/ge9kT2jomP — annabel (@annaisabellag) March 23, 2025

But social media was abuzz with comments like, “Jennifer Aniston with Pedro Pascal having dinner!? Am I dreaming!? Please.”

Unfortunately, the shipping didn't work as an insider revealed that they were “just friends”.

A close source told TMZ that the dinner pictures that led to speculation were taken out of context. It wasn't really a date as there were other people for dinner as well.

There have been talks about Pedro joining the cast of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's popular series The Morning Show Season 4.

Bringing this back because what if Jennifer Aniston wasn't joking? What if Pedro really sleeps with everyone in the Morning Show?!pic.twitter.com/mU3FjqkJ3f https://t.co/QEJ0K8tPoe — Memes of Pascal (@Memesofpascal) March 23, 2025



At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, the actor was quite forthcoming about boarding the acclaimed Apple TV+ series. He said, “Pitch it to me now!”

The Pedro Pascal-Jennifer Aniston "love story" had the Internet obsessed for a while.

Sing Along To “Pedro's Arms”

The argument about the Cannes 2025 Film Festival being only about movies has been long put to rest. Today, it is the mecca of where films meet fashion.

Every look is thoughtfully curated after months of discussions and planning. Whilst you walk, talk, and watch films, there's always that one swoon-worthy moment that secures its place in the highlights section of the Cannes diaries every year.

In 2025, the internet was smitten by Pedro Pascal's sculpted arms. All he wore was a sleeveless black tank top with high-waisted flared trousers by Calvin Klein. All we could hear was a collective fawing sigh, an admission of how charming he was.

propaganda i will fall for:



- pedro pascal's arms

- pedro pascal's chest pic.twitter.com/09KVUCnWDH — kels ➃ (@fantasticpascal) May 18, 2025



Pedro Pascal was at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival this year for the premiere of Ari Aster's film Eddington. He will be seen alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, where the plot of the film revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic in a small New Mexico town, and how it led to unprecedented political and personal tensions. Eddington releases next month.

The comments section on fan pages were on fire as soon as the images were out and they did not disappoint.

“Pedro's arms!” said an admirer.

Another wrote, “Pedro's stylist needs a raise oh my good!!”

Someone else chimed in, “I want to be Pedro Pascal in my next life.”

The Materialist Who Broke The Internet

The Materialists released this week. While its first trailer got a roaring response from the audience, the press shoot for the film was on a whole other level altogether.





The Materialists, written and directed by Celine Song of Past Lives fame, is a love triangle set in New York City featuring Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans.

The plot of the film revolves around Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a New York City matchmaker, who finds her professional and personal lives intertwine. She finds herself drawn to both a wealthy client named Harry (Pedro Pascal) and her imperfect ex John (Chris Evans), leading to a challenging love triangle



The film's press shoot pictures, particularly where the three leads were featured as their onscreen characters giving an insight into their interpersonal dynamics, gained massive traction on social media. It created positive buzz around the film. As for Pedro Pascal fans, it was a win-win to see him embrace a lighter side with this romantic comedy.

Pedro Pascal: The “Cultural Phenomenon” Moment Courtesy Reddit

Call it his approachable persona or his chill attitude, Pedro Pascal memes took over the internet in the first half of 2025 and went on to become a genre of its own.

The internet loves the guy for his willingness to engage more with his fans, which eventually has led to him becoming a cultural phenomenon where they are constantly creating a range of memes and fan art for the actor.

The man even has an Instagram fan page titled “Pedro.Pascal.Thirst.Trap.” How cool is that?

Maybe, the internet is right, it's Pedro Pascal's world, and we are just living in it.