<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: No Signs Of Slowing Down For Akshay Kumar's Film

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is showing no sign of slowing down. After putting up a blockbuster opening weekend collection, the film has minted Rs 8 Crore on day 6, June 11.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 119.75 Crore, reported Saclink.

The report added that Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, saw an “13.78% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, June 11.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, spoke about the “crucial, make-or-break Monday” for Housefull 5.

He tweeted, “T'S A CENTURY – 100 NOT OUT... #Housefull5 crosses the ₹ cr mark on the crucial, make-or-break Monday [Day 4]... A super-strong hold on the all-important Monday is a big plus – surpassing the double-digit mark was essential, and the film has delivered. National chains witnessed good-to-decent momentum, but it's the mass circuits that are driving its business, adding strength to the overall total.”

He continued, “The #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative [discounted ticket pricing] is expected to further boost footfalls and contribute to the Tuesday total.”

“#Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri 24.35 cr, Sat 32.38 cr, Sun 35.10 cr, Mon 13.15 cr. Total: ₹ 104.98 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice,” he added.

The ensemble starcast of the film includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Nikitin Dheer. Phew!

Housefull 5 has been jointly bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fifth instalment of the popular franchise, which kicked off in 2010.

