Police Complaint Against Rishi Kapoor For An Offensive Post On Twitter On Saturday, Rishi Kapoor posted a video on Twitter in which a little boy is seen spanking a girl and the boy standing next to him is thought to be responsible

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rishi Kapoor is often criticized for his provocative tweets (Image courtesy: chintskap) New Delhi: Highlights Complaint has been filed by an NGO, Jai Ho Foundation Complaint filed for posting an offensive picture of a child on Twitter Mr Kapoor has over 2.6 million followers on Twitter: President of NGO



Mr Malik's statement further read, "Rishi Kapoor has more than 2.6 Million followers on Twitter account. This means this pornographic image material got circulated to more than 2.6 Million people. There are more than 66 retweets and 476 likes as of now on his this indecent image," reported IANS.



Jai Ho Foundation is a Maharashtra based NGO registered under Women and Child Development Department of the state.



On Saturday,

Smart Alec! pic.twitter.com/E63Z2F5t2H — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 26, 2017



On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons, co-starring Ratna Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. Mr Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Prem Choora and Vir Das. The film, directed by Sanjay Chhel, is scheduled for release on September 15.



After Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Rishi Kapoor will feature in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out along with Amitabh Bachchan.



(With IANS inputs)



Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor , who is often criticized for his provocative posts on Twitter, has landed himself in yet another controversy. A police complaint has been filed against the 64-year-old actor for posting an offensive picture of a child on his Twitter handle, reported news agency IANS. An NGO, Jai Ho Foundation, filed the complaint against Rishi Kapoor at Mumbai's Cyber Police station of Bandra Kurla Complex. In a statement, Afroz Malik, President of Jai Ho Foundation NGO said, "We would request you to immediately register an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap," reported IANS.Mr Malik's statement further read, "Rishi Kapoor has more than 2.6 Million followers on Twitter account. This means this pornographic image material got circulated to more than 2.6 Million people. There are more than 66 retweets and 476 likes as of now on his this indecent image," reported IANS.Jai Ho Foundation is a Maharashtra based NGO registered under Women and Child Development Department of the state.On Saturday, Rishi Kapoor posted a video on Twitter in which a little boy is seen spanking a girl and the boy standing next to him is thought to be responsible. See Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie, co-starring Ratna Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. Mr Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Prem Choora and Vir Das. The film, directed by Sanjay Chhel, is scheduled for release on September 15.After, Rishi Kapoor will feature in Umesh Shukla'salong with Amitabh Bachchan.(With IANS inputs)