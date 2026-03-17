David Dhawan Reveals Rishi Kapoor Refused To Shoot After 7 PM: "He Would Question All Filmmakers"

David Dhawan recently opened up about working with Rishi Kapoor and how he would question every scene. Furthermore, he also revealed that the Yaarana actor would ensure that the team packed up by 7 PM.

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David Dhawan was recently a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside his son, actor Varun Dhawan.

Speaking of Rishi Kapoor's straightforward personality, David Dhawan revealed, "I have worked with an actor with whom I did many films. He was a brilliant actor and I learned a lot from him. His name was Rishi Kapoor."

He added, "He would always question all filmmakers and make sure he would pack up at 7 PM. Regarding any scene, he would say, 'Okay, you are saying this, but why should I do it this way?' You had to convince him and explain why a scene needed to be done that way. Otherwise, he would stop you right there."

Revealing a funny incident when Rishi Kapoor rejected a film because the narration began with a night scene, the filmmaker shared, "The car started and the director began narrating the story. The first scene he described was a night scene. Rishi Kapoor immediately asked the driver to stop the van and said, 'Stop the car. I don't do films that shoot at night. I pack up after 7 PM, no matter what.' That was it. The narration ended there."

David Dhawan-Rishi Kapoor Films

David Dhawan and Rishi Kapoor collaborated on many films throughout the 90s, namely Bol Radha Bol (1992), Eena Meena Deeka (1994), Yaraana (1995), Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), and Chashme Baddoor (2013).