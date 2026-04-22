David Dhawan Reveals Why Film With Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Work Despite "Planning It Once"

David Dhawan has worked with the biggest names in Bollywood at the peak of his career. From Salman Khan and Govinda to Sanjay Dutt, he has delivered some memorable films. The filmmaker, who is currently busy promoting Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai led by his son, actor Varun Dhawan, opened up about why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan.

What's Happening

David Dhawan told Pinkvilla, "Aisi baat nahi hai (It isn't like that). I think at one time we were planning to do something together. But I was always busy. Always mere paas do pictures floor mein rahti thi (I always had two films on the floors at that time). So, it was very difficult, you know. But definitely at one stage it was there."

He continued, "Par mere kabhi bhi aisa nahi hai ke main yeh actor ke saath work karunga. Maine jaise Govinda ke saath kiya, Salman ke saath kiya, Sanjay... wohi ho gaya tha hisab kitab (But it's never been the case that I would only work with a specific actor. As I worked with Govinda, Salman, and Sanjay (Dutt), it just worked out that way)."

Work

On the work front, David Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The teaser of the film was released recently which received significant backlash for the use of AI toddlers speaking about how their mothers might be different, but their father Jass -- played by Varun Dhawan -- is the same. The mothers of these children are played by Mrunal Thakur as Baani and Pooja Hegde as Preet.

Reacting to the online backlash against the film's teaser, David Dhawan told ANI, "AI hai hee nahin picture mein... Kya karein kuch alag karein, to banake dekha humne. Theek laga. Kahani bhi ye nahin hai. (There is no AI in the film. We wanted to do something different. We thought it looked ok. The story is also different) It's just a teaser. You'll get to know when the songs will come. The picture has got nothing to do (with AI)"

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, is set to be released worldwide on May 22. The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy.

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