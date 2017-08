Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter, 5, Is Adorable In Traditional Maharashtrian Sari

Highlights Namrata's daughter Sitara looked adorable in a Maharashtrian sari 'Love and more love,' Namrata captioned the picture Namrata is married to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar posted an adorable picture of her daughter Sitara on Instagram, on Tuesday, where she is dressed in a green. Sitara looks totally like a Maharashtrian(a typical Marathi girl) in the picture. Namrata's little girl completed the look with a nose pin, bangles and hair tied in a bun. Sitara's cute picture took our hearts away. She has posed sweetly with the artist and photographer Dia Bhupal's daughter, who is dressed in a traditional Bengaliand looked equally beautiful. On the picture, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "It's raining Bengali and Maharashtrian beauties in Hyderabad. Love and more love."Namrata Shirodkar met Tamil actor Mahesh Babu, who is now her husband, at the sets of 2000's. They married each other on 20 February 2005. Namrata and Mahesh are parents to Gautam Krishna, 10 and Sitara, who celebrated her 5th birthday on July 20 this year. Sitara's doting parents shared pictures on social media with sweet messages for her on her birthday. Have a look at what they posted :Namrata Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut with 1998'sin a cameo role, co-starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. The 45-year-old actress was crowned Miss India in 1993. She also featured in films likeandMahesh Babu is currently awaiting A.R. Murugadoss's Spyder which is reported to release on September 27. He also hasandin the pipeline.