Kareena Kapoor Khan Covers September In Candy Pink. Her First Since Taimur's Birth

Kareena Kapoor Khan needed less than a year to shed the post pregnancy weight and is now back in the game and ruling it too. The 36-year-old actress features on the cover of Filmfare's September issue - 'The Big Fashion Issue' - in a pale pink number and we love everything about her. The entire tone of the picture is in shades of pastel with Kareena accessorising with Nirav Modi earrings, white nail colour and nude make-up. Credits for Kareena's chic and elegant wardrobe choices go to Parisian fashion house Paule Ka while she's been styled by Mohit Rai. Fan clubs have shared another click of Kareena from the photoshoot, which in all probability, will quickly go viral. Oh, and this is Kareena Kapoor's first cover feature after she welcomed her first baby Taimur Ali Khan in December last year.
Highlights
- Kareena wore an ensemble from the shelves of Paule Ka
- She accessorised with Nirav Modi earrings
- This is her first cover since she welcomed Taimur
Be prepared to let Kareena take your breath away:
The Bollywood royals - Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan - confirmed the pregnancy in July last year. But the wait till embracing motherhood did not appear to have much of an effect on her professional roster. The Bollywood highness set the Internet on fire after she (who was heavily pregnant then) featured on the cover of Hello magazine with sister Karisma. The trend-setting Kapoor sisters enthralled in ensembles from the shelves of Manish Malhotra on the October 2016 cover.
Almost four months before she welcomed Taimur, Kareena walked the ramp for Sabyasachi at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. And she was back on the runway just 45 days after giving birth. It was for the finale of Lakme Fashion Week in February when she told PTI: "I don't think that it was a big deal to do. I was happy when I was approached with the idea."
Kareena Kapoor Khan has also recently joined her co-stars - Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania - on the sets of Veere Di Wedding, her first film after pregnancy. The wedding drama is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.