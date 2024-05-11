BJP Leader Arrested In Karnataka Sex Scandal Case

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan Police.

BJP leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested Friday night in connection with an explicit video allegedly belonging to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

According to police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested at Gulihal toll gate by the Hiriyur Police in Chitradurga district for leaking the video in a pen drive.

He was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan Police, which wanted his presence for the case.

Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which will take place on April 26.

The MP, a grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is absconding and a 'blue corner' notice has been issued against him by the Interpol.

Three FIRs, including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing, and threatening, have been registered against Prajwal.

Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these videos, which he has categorically rejected.

He had contested the 2023 assembly election against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura HD Revanna.

HD Revanna, father of Prajwal, is at present in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman, a mother of three.

