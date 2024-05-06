Kareena Kapoor's Comment On Ibrahim Ali Khan's Post Is Peak K3G's Poo: 'Koi Haq Nahin Banta'

Ibrahim shared this image. (courtesy: IbrahimAliKhan)

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been creating a buzz on Instagram - one post at a time. On Monday, Saif Ali Khan's son shared a picture with Formula 1 racer Charles Leclerc. Ibrahim Ali Khan recently attended the Miami Grand Prix in Florida and shared pictures from the event. In one click, Ibrahim can be seen sharing a laugh with Charles Leclerc. Ibrahim shared a couple of solo pictures of himself as well. As soon as he shared the pictures, the Internet started commenting on them. Twisting the famous dialogue of Poo (Kareena Kapoor's character) from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago (You have no right to look so handsome)." Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi shared a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

The Internet also drew references from Saif Ali Khan's film Ta Ra Rum Pum in which Saif played a character of an aspiring racer. A user commented, "Ta Ra Rum Pum vibes." Another comment read, "Ta Ra Rum Pum upgrade." Another comment read, "Ta Ra Rum Pum part 2." Another comment read, "Taraumpun's Saif!" Take a look at the post here:

Ibrahim made his Instagram debut last week. Ibrahim shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing outfits from a popular sports wear brand. In the first two pictures, Ibrahim is seen wearing a green t-shirt and beige pants. Ibrahim can be seen wearing matching green-coloured shoes as well. In another set of images, Ibrahim can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. The first two pictures were clicked inside a drawing room while Ibrahim posed with a bicycle in the other images. Take a look:

Last year, during an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her brother Ibrahim would make his debut soon. She revealed that he "just finished shooting his first film" as an actor. Sara added, "You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly."