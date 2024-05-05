Kareena Kapoor Reveals Taimur Complaints About Her Busy Work Schedule: 'You Are Always Going To Delhi And Dubai For Work...'

Kareena and fam in a throwback picture. (courtesy: KareenaKapoorKhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who has been appointed as the National Ambassador by UNICEF India, shared her parenting tips and talked about how she tries to inculcate the ideas of equality irrespective of gender in her sons at an event in Delhi. Kareena Kapoor also mentioned how husband Saif Ali Khan ensures to show the right kind of behaviour in front of their kids. Kareena said at the event, "I feel that boys who see not just their father, but also their mothers work, have some sort of respect for the fact that I can also be busy. Today they had a holiday and wanted me to be home but I told them I have to go to work. Taimur was like, 'You are always going to Delhi and Dubai for work, I want to be with you.' I told him that work is important too and I promise to come back and give him more time so that he doesn't feel neglected in any way (as reported by The Indian Express)."

Speaking of children's imitating nature and how they pick up habits by observing their parents, Kareena said, "Moreover, they pick up habits from how parents talk to each other. Saif always tells me that we talk to each other with love and therefore our children will talk to each other and others with love. He is very particular about the fact that they are watching and learning from observation. That's also how I try to inculcate respect in both my boys."

Kareena and her family celebrated Saba Pataudi's birthday a couple of days back. Sharing inside pictures from the celebrations, Saba wrote, "MAY 1st Part I. MOMENTS captured. Thank You bebo and bhai to make my birthday SO special. The company and cake were both truly divine. Here are few pictures .. more to follow. Feeling Blessed and Grateful to ALL my friends and family who were there. Missed Sara n Kunal.Love my Munchkins....and siblings Bhabs you're a gem! THANK YOU ALL. " Take a look:

Kareena also shared pictures on the occasion of her mother's birthday. In the pictures shared, Taimur and Jeh can be seen drawing cards for their grandmother. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to our world." Take a look:

Kareena was last seen in Crew. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will also headline Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.