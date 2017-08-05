Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's Film Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released on Friday, has earned Rs 15.25 crore at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Jab Harry Met Sejal is a love story of tour guide (SRK) and lawyer (Anushka). It is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Box Office India reports that Jab Harry Met Sejal has done a fare business only in the metros. A growth in the business over the weekend is 'crucial' for the film's total business, Mr Adarsh tweeted. Jab Harry Met Sejal released to poor reviews despite an impressive star cast. The first day collection of Jab Harry Met Sejal is as follows.
#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr. India biz... Growth on Sat and Sun crucial for a respectable total... #JHMS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017
In the list of top five openers of 2017, Jab Harry Met Sejal stands in the fourth position, tweeted Taran Adash.
Top 5 openers - 2017:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017
1 #Baahubali2 41 cr
2 #Tubelight 21.15 cr
3 #Raees 20.42 cr
4 #JHMS 15.25
5 #JollyLLB2 13.20 cr
India biz.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jab Harry Met Sejal 2 stars out of 5. "Jab Harry Met Sejal is a cross between Imtiaz Ali's own Tamasha, Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaara and, somewhat more tangentially, Dear Zindagi. SRK's return to conventional lover boy terrain - he plays a louche but lonely tourist guide in Europe - does not yield the expected magic. This is certainly not for want for trying. Jab Harry Met Sejal is cinema's equivalent of a shiny bauble that glitters wholly in vain. Watch it only if you fancy a vicarious romp through Europe with a megastar trying hard to get going," Mr Chatterjee wrote.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is SRK and Anushka's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
It released with Gurgaon, a film well-received by the critics.