Ahead Of Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Parties With Hunter Schafer, Lupita Nyong'O

Ahead of Met Gala appearance, Priyanka Chopra partied with Lupita Nyong'o and Hunter Schafer in New York. The event was a launch dinner following a collaboration between designer Olivier Rousteing and Johnnie Walker Vault. Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as ever. She wore a black dress and kept her tresses loose. Pictures from the event emerged online. Lupita Nyong'o wore a black and white outfit and Hunter opted for a short silver dress. They posed for the cameras together.

Take a look:

The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, and British F1 star Lewis Hamilton. This year, a bunch of Indian stars will make their debuts on the red carpet. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh will, reportedly, walk the red carpet.

The theme of this year - Tailored For You - focuses on classic tailoring. Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Heads of State next. It will premiere on Prime Video on July 2. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It will release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the film, Priyanka essays the role of an MI6 agent Noel Bisset. Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Priyanka Chopra is also a part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu.