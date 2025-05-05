Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra Arrives In New York Ahead Of Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani's Debut

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kiara Advani will debut at the Met Gala 2025 on May 5 in NYC. She arrived in New York City with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth shared his NYC gym time on Instagram Stories.

Kiara Advani is all set to make her grand debut at the Met Gala 2025, which takes place on May 5 in New York City. The actress, who is expecting her first child, landed in NYC on Sunday.

Guess who joined Kiara on her work trip? None other than her better half, Sidharth Malhotra. The actor shared a glimpse of his day in the city on Instagram Stories.

Sidharth dropped a picture with a water bottle in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, “Gym Time #HYDRATE” along with “Hello NYC.”

In the next slide, Sidharth Malhotra shared a partial picture of himself working out in the gym. Later in the day, the actor enjoyed Death Becomes Her musical in New York City. Sharing a picture of the drawn curtains on stage, he wrote, "So good," followed by a thumbs up and a clapping emoji.

On Sunday, Kiara Advani shared a picture from her New York hotel room to tease her Met Gala debut. The image featured a beautiful arrangement of all-pink roses, a mannequin-shaped cake adorned with a stunning black gown and a charming illustration of The Metropolitan Museum of Art — the iconic venue where the fashion event is held each year.

Set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L.Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The dress code is "Tailored To You" and the event will be co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post in February 2025.