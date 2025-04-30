First Look Of Tamannaah And Sidharth Malhotra's Folk Thriller <i>Vvan</i> Unveiled

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamannaah stars in the folk thriller film, Vvan-Force of the Forest. She will act alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming movie. Production house Balaji Motion Pictures announced the casting on Instagram.

Tamannaah has been roped in for the upcoming folk thriller, Vvan-Force of the Forest. She will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra.

On Wednesday, the makers announced the new development in an Instagram post. Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared an introduction video of Tamannaah's character on their official handle.

While her face wasn't visible in the clip, the actress was seen dressed in a red saree, running barefoot towards a forest. She even lights a lamp in her way and comes across a board which reads, “Warning: Entering the forest after sunset isn't allowed."

The side note on the post read, “Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN – Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before."

Have a look here:

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Tamannaah will join Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan.

“Tamannaah is excited to step into the world of mythology, set in the central part of India. She will be undergoing a diction training with Sidharth Malhotra for her role in the film. Vvan will be shot in real locations, and the makers have already started the pre-production to identify the forest areas. A large chunk of this film is set in a forest," the source told the publication.

Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures. The film will release in theatres on Chhath next year.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was last seen in Odela 2. The actress is now busy shooting for Ranger, alongside Ajay Devgn.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film will release on July 25, 2025.