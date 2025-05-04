Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh To Make Red Carpet Debut. See BTS Pic

After making a mark at the Coachella Music Festival and Paris Fashion Week, Diljit Dosanjh is now set to rule the year's biggest fashion event - Met Gala 2025. The singer confirmed the news by sharing posts on his Instagram Stories.

In his first post, Diljit simply wrote, "First time" followed by an hourglass emoji on a black backdrop. He used rapper Gunna's 2020 song MET GALA as the background music to subtly confirm his upcoming appearance at the fashion event.

Later in the day, Diljit Dosanjh dropped a picture of a welcome hamper from the organisers of the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani recently landed in New York to prepare for fashion's biggest night. In addition to Diljit, both the Bollywood stars will also mark their debut at the prestigious event this year.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen at the Met Gala red carpet. This marks her fifth appearance at the annual fashion event. She will attend alongside Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which celebrates the legacy of Black fashion and the history of Dandyism over the past 300 years.

The dress code is "Tailored To You" and the event is co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.

The Met Gala will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the singer recently captivated audiences in the USA, Canada and India with his sensational Dil-luminati Tour. The singer's upcoming single, titled Buck, in collaboration with K-pop star Jackson Wang, will be released on May 9.