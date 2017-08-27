Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Celebrate With Eco-Friendly Ganpati

Highlights
- "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in America," tweeted Riteish
- He made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol this year
- Genelia shot the video which Riteish shared on social media
Celebrating #GaneshChaturthi in America, Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our Farmers. #ECO#Planter#Visarjan#SonOfAFarmer#Bappapic.twitter.com/OnuU1S0D6a— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 27, 2017
From Ritesh's tweets, we know that credits for shooting the video go to Genelia. In a separate tweet, Riteish wrote: "I wanna thank Baiko (Genelia) for inspiring me to do this and also for shooting this video. God bless you all with happiness prosperity and love," he tweeted.
I wanna thank Baiko @geneliad for inspiring me to do this & also 4 shooting this video.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 27, 2017
God bless you all with happiness prosperity & love. https://t.co/y7vKcV0mKH
Several celebrities are already fans of Riteish's creativity and tweeted cheering for the actor's efforts to inspire to work towards an eco-friendly environment. Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt tweeted: "This is superb! Eco friendly all the way. Such a lovely video," while Karan Johar added: "This is so so amazing my dearest Riteish and Genelia! God bless you both! Incredible."
This is superb!!!! Eco friendly all the way such a lovely video https://t.co/nfqbuLdcuD— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 27, 2017
This is so so amazing my dearest Riteish and Genelia! God bless you both!! Incredible..... https://t.co/jiibZLLv0N— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 27, 2017
Ritesh's video was just like last year's:
This Ganesh Chathurthi I thought of making my own Eco-Friendly Bappa. #GanpatiBappaMoryapic.twitter.com/3ymKeSbGs9— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 5, 2016
It was also Genelia and Riteish's younger son Rahyl's first birthday in June this year, when the actor made some delicious looking blueberry cheese cake and shared the video on Twitter.
Today is a Special Day ... Our son turns one... Happy Birthday Rahyl .. you are a blessing straight from heaven. @geneliadpic.twitter.com/95IU1F5IIF— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 1, 2017
Back in Mumbai, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and others welcomed Bappa at Mukesh Ambani's Ganeshutsav celebrations. Sanjay Dutt also brought Ganpati home and celebrated with the team of his upcoming film Bhoomi.