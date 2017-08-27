Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Celebrate With Eco-Friendly Ganpati

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in America, Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our farmers," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 (courtesy Riteishd )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in America," tweeted Riteish
  2. He made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol this year
  3. Genelia shot the video which Riteish shared on social media
Riteish Desmukh has a knack of trying his hands at new things and often shares tutorials of DIY videos on Twitter. The 38-year-old actor is currently in USA with his family but celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi was surely on his mind. This year, Riteish and Genelia decided to customise their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and opted to make a Ganpati idol from scratch. The idol Riteish made, is eco-friendly and comes with a planter attached to it. That's pretty awesomely creative, guys. Riteish, who shared the video on Twitter, also wrote: "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in America, Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our farmers."
 

From Ritesh's tweets, we know that credits for shooting the video go to Genelia. In a separate tweet, Riteish wrote: "I wanna thank Baiko (Genelia) for inspiring me to do this and also for shooting this video. God bless you all with happiness prosperity and love," he tweeted.
 

Several celebrities are already fans of Riteish's creativity and tweeted cheering for the actor's efforts to inspire to work towards an eco-friendly environment. Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt tweeted: "This is superb! Eco friendly all the way. Such a lovely video," while Karan Johar added: "This is so so amazing my dearest Riteish and Genelia! God bless you both! Incredible."
 
 

Ritesh's video was just like last year's:
 

It was also Genelia and Riteish's younger son Rahyl's first birthday in June this year, when the actor made some delicious looking blueberry cheese cake and shared the video on Twitter.
 

Back in Mumbai, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and others welcomed Bappa at Mukesh Ambani's Ganeshutsav celebrations. Sanjay Dutt also brought Ganpati home and celebrated with the team of his upcoming film Bhoomi.
 

Riteish DeshmukhGanesh Chaturthi 2017

