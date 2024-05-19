To Sunita Kapoor, A Loved-Up Wedding Anniversary Post From Husband Anil Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor, are the definition of true love. After “11 years of courtship” and several years of marriage, the couple are celebrating their 40th wedding aaniversary today. On this special occasion, the couple have shared some throwbacks, as well as unseen pictures on social media. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we've created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride."

He added, "Our marriage has been a tapestry of adventures, challenges, and triumphs, all woven together with the threads of unwavering love and mutual respect. You've stood by me through thick and thin, and your strength, grace, and compassion have always inspired me to be a better man.Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we've shared. Here's to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu! Happy anniversary, my love."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post for his wife:

Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984. They are parents to actress Sonam Kapoor, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor.