Being Part Of Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Is 'Something Big' For This Actor Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates co-stars with Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "This is definitely something big that I am a part of," says Sumeet Veere Di Wedding will go on floors in September Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar also play pivotal roles in Veere Di Wedding Veere Di Wedding next month. Her co-stars of the film are Permanent Roommates? He also co-stars with Kareena in the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film. "So, far I can only tell you that I am doing Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor. That's the only thing I know about the film and that we start shooting in September. This is definitely something big that I am a part of as mainstream as it can get," Sumeet told news agency IANS.



Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film post-pregnancy. The 36-year-old actress gave birth to son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Veere Di Wedding during her pregnancy.



Veere Di Wedding is a story about four friends. The film also stars actress Shikha Talsania and is jointly produced by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.



Meanwhile, Sumeet Vyas, who has been a part of films like English Vinglish and Parched, is all set to host a new web series titled Stupid Man Smart Phone. Of the series, he told IANS, "I am very excited to begin my journey. Honestly, I have not done anything this adventurous before." The web series is an adaptation of a British reality TV series of the same name, which featured comedian Russell Kane.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will start shooting fornext month. Her co-stars of the film are Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. However, there is one actor, who is really looking forward to be a part of the film. Remember Sumeet Vyas of? He also co-stars with Kareena in the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film. "So, far I can only tell you that I am doingwith Kareena Kapoor. That's the only thing I know about the film and that we start shooting in September. This is definitely something big that I am a part of as mainstream as it can get," Sumeet told news agency IANS.is Kareena's first film post-pregnancy. The 36-year-old actress gave birth to son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple, along with Taimur, are currently holidaying in Switzerland . Kareena has signedduring her pregnancy.is a story about four friends. The film also stars actress Shikha Talsania and is jointly produced by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.Meanwhile, Sumeet Vyas, who has been a part of films likeand, is all set to host a new web series titled. Of the series, he told IANS, "I am very excited to begin my journey. Honestly, I have not done anything this adventurous before." The web series is an adaptation of a British reality TV series of the same name, which featured comedian Russell Kane.(With IANS inputs)