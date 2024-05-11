Kareena Kapoor Gets Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Pregnancy Book Title

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on a petition against her new pregnancy memoir "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible." The notice was issued after an advocate approached the court against the use of the word "bible" in the book's title.

A single-judge bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia issued the notice on advocate Christopher Anthony's petition to register a case against Ms Khan as well as the book's sellers. The court has sought an answer from the actor on why the word "bible" was used in the title.

Notices have also been issued to the sellers of the books after Mr Anthony demanded a ban on the book's sale in his petition.

Mr Anthony, a social worker from Jabalpur, has alleged in his petition that the use of the word "bible" in the book's title is hurtful to the sentiments of the Christian community. "Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible," he said. Mr Anthony says the actor used the word to gain "cheap publicity" for her book.

The book, published in 2021, chronicles the 43-year-old actor's pregnancy journey and provides tips for expecting mothers.

The petitioner had first approached the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor but when they refused to file a case, he moved a lower court to file a complaint against her.

His request was rejected after the court said his petition failed to establish how the use of the word "bible" in the title was offensive. He then moved the Additional Sessions Court which dismissed his petition.

"Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be" includes tips from experts on diet, fitness, self-care and nursery preparation for expecting mothers.

With inputs from Sanjeev Chaudhary