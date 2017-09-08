Baadshaho Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Film Has A 'Healthy' First Week Earns Rs. 64.14 Crore

Ajay Devgn's film Baadshaho has managed to collect Rs 64.14 crore at the box office so far. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, managed to collect Rs 3.60 crore on Thursday

Entertainment | Updated: September 08, 2017 13:06 IST
Emraan and Esha Gupta in Baadshaho (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baadshaho earned Rs 12.60 crore on its opening day
  2. The film collected over Rs 30 crore over the weekend
  3. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta
Ajay Devgn's film Baadshaho opened to poor reviews but has done a 'healthy' business in its first week with Eid holiday giving it the required boost, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, has managed to collect Rs 64.14 crore so far. "#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.60 cr. Total: 64.14 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh. Baadshaho earned Rs 12.60 crore on its opening day and collected over 15 crore over the weekend (Saturday - 15.60 crore and Sunday - 15.10 crore).

See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweets here:
 
 
 

Baadshaho, which has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria, is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that "the heist thriller is devoid of the sort of highs that could be talked about."

"Rajat Aroraa's screenplay yields no end of high-voltage action sequences, fist fights, shootouts and explosions staged to the accompaniment of ear-splitting background music. But it lacks the meat to lend the onscreen derring-do real muscle and hold all the flab in place," wrote Mr Chatterjee.

"Baadshaho has no climax worth the name. It ends. Just like that. Seriously. We rarely, if ever, see a Bollywood action flick fizzle out so tamely. It's either a radical departure from norm or plain daft: make what you will of it. For this critic, it's the latter," he added.

Baadshaho released in theatres on September 1 along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
 

Ajay DevgnEmraan HashmiBaadshaho

