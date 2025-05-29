BGauss Announces Ajay Devgn As The Brand Ambassador For Its E-Scooter Lineup

BGauss announced renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. This partnership marks a key milestone for BGauss as the company expands its presence in India's rapidly growing electric 2-wheeler segment. The brand stated that Devgn's has a compelling screen presence, credibility, and mass appeal, and it will amplify BGauss's message of smart, reliable, and future-ready mobility.

On this occasion, Ajay Devgn stated, "BGauss, an Indian brand, is focused on building world-class electric vehicles, and I've associated with them for this meaningful reason. The RUV350 reflects their commitment to quality and innovation and marks a step forward in the journey toward smarter, cleaner mobility."

Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director of BGauss, added, "At BGauss, we focus on creating practical and reliable electric mobility designed specifically for Indian roads. Our vehicles embody this commitment. Ajay Devgn's integrity and mass appeal perfectly resonate with our brand ethos, and we believe his partnership will significantly strengthen our reach as we promote sustainable urban mobility."

With plans to launch electric cycles and two additional models within the next year, BGauss is set to offer the most diverse range in the EV two-wheeler category. The company is also targeting robust dealership expansion over the next two years to strengthen its retail and service presence pan-India.

The BGauss RUV 350 is a strong, smart, sturdy, and comfortable electric scooter built for city and long-distance riding, offering a top speed of 75 km/h and a range of up to 145 km ARAI certified. Powered by a 3500W in-wheel motor and a 3 kWh LFP battery. RUV comes with a metal body and has 16-inch alloy wheels along with boot space. Features like a 5-inch TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, Fall-sense, hill-hold, and regenerative braking make it a stylish, tech-friendly, and comfortable ride.

The latest model of the BGauss C12 family comes with a dual tone colour and a TFT screen, which combines features of old C12i models like a 2500W hub motor, 60 km/h top speed, up to 123 km range, and better comfort. It also features a 5-inch TFT screen with 2 themes. It has a 2.9 kWh battery with advanced lithium cells ensuring reliable performance. It carries features like Cruise control, Reverse mode, turn-by-turn navigation, Fall-Sense, regenerative braking, and CBS offer safety and convenience. It is built for both city and suburban roads while delivering the best-in-class tech features.

BGauss is supported by prominent investors such as Madhu and Mahaveer Lunawat of Bharat Value Fund and Darshan Patel of Vini Cosmetics.