From Timothee Chalamet To Ajay Devgn, Lookalike Contest Craze Hits India

The lookalike contest craze, sparked by a Timothee Chalamet event in New York, has now reached India, with the northeastern city of Guwahati, Assam hosting a contest to find actor Ajay Devgn's doppelganger. The event is slated to take place on Saturday (Dec 28) and is open to all age groups with participants required to dress up, act and mimic the Bollywood star, who recently delivered a smash hit with his third instalment of Singham.

"Inspired by Timothee Chalamet's fans, who initiated the trend in October this year, Guwahati is gearing up for its first celebrity lookalike contest," read a post on the Instagram page of Guwahatiplus.

"An Ajay "DeVegan" Lookalike Contest will be held on December 28 where participants will step into their inner "Singham" by dressing like the Bollywood star, performing viral memes in his iconic style, showcasing signature dance moves, and demonstrating their trivia knowledge about the actor," it added.

The winner of the contest will take home a Rs 3000 cash prize, a jar of pickles and an exclusive Ajay Devgn poster.

"The event will be held at Lush Cafe, Lamb Road, Ambari, Guwahati at 4 PM, promising an action-packed evening filled with fun, fanfare, and fierce competition."

Notably, this is not the first time when such a competition has been organised in India. Earlier this month, an Abhay Deol lookalike contest was held in New Delhi which saw the participation of dozens of contenders.

What started the lookalike trend?

In October, after weeks of social media chatter, a Timothee Chalamet contest was held at the Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan. The event gained international popularity after the actor made a surprise appearance at the event, much to the shock of the participants as well as the onlookers.

Surrounded by bodyguards, Mr Chalamet briefly posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly-haired doppelgangers. The majority had dressed up as him from his characters in the movies such as Wonka, Call Me By Your Name and the Dune movies. Before the event could grow chaotic, the police ordered the large group to disperse, slapping organisers with a $500 fine for an "unpermitted costume contest".

However, the images and videos of the event soon went viral on social media, prompting a number of celebrity lookalike competitions across the globe. Two days later, a Harry Styles lookalike competition was held in London that attracted a number of young men. A day later, San Francisco held a Dev Patel lookalike competition. Since then, several big A-listers have got their respective alter ego contests as well.