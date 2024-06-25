BGauss RUV350 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh, Delivery Starts In July

RR Global-backed BGauss on Tuesday launched the RUV300 electric scooter in the Indian market in three variants, starting at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level variant RUV 350i EX offers a true range of 90 kilometres. RUV 350 EX variant commands a premium of Rs 15,000, offering a 5-inch smart TFT display. It also comes with cruise control, hill hold, FallSense, turn-by-turn navigation and call notification. RUV 350 Max is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), and has a bigger battery pack which offers a range of 120 kilometres. Top speed for all variants is capped at 75 kmph.

RUV300 comes with a digital display which provides real-time information such as call notifications, turn-by-turn navigation, live vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, vehicle immobilisation, document storage, and more. The vehicle also includes smart connectivity features like Bluetooth and telematics enabling riders to stay connected and navigate.

The BGauss RUV350 will be available for purchase starting in July at BGauss dealerships across the country.