Aamir Khan Says He Could Have "Stayed Married" To Kiran Rao For The World: "Wasn't Acceptable To Us"

Aamir Khan, who never hides his love life from the media, talked about the institution of marriage, divorce at length in a recent interview with Zoom. Aamir Khan was married twice in the past and he shares a cordial relationship with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On the eve of his 60th birthday (March 14, 2025), Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan, who is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, talked about his takes on marriage and divorce in an interview with Zoom.

After Aamir made his relationship public in March, rumours of his third wedding have been swirling online.

Sharing his thoughts on the institution of marriage, Aamir said, "In India, marriage is very serious. When your marriage falls apart and you get divorced... people don't like that, even emotionally. I know that too, and I also believe that marriage is a very important thing and shouldn't be taken lightly. I completely agree with that. That's why I can present this matter truthfully in front of people, and I should."

In a candid conversation with Zoom, Aamir also said that he divorced because he was not happy; neither his (ex) wives. "Like with my marriage with Reena, I had to say truthfully that we can't be married anymore, same is the case with Kiran. It was a loss for all of us, even for our families. We were not happy to do this but there were some circumstances where we realised that our relationship has changed," said Aamir Khan.

Aamir also admitted that he and Kiran could have pretended to stay married for the sake of the world. But the superstar said that it didn't feel "right" to them.

"I thought I could have either lied to the world and pretended that me and Kiran were very happy together, and stayed married. And we could have stayed like that forever. Personally, we could have done whatever we wanted but stayed married for the world. But that would be a lie. And it would be unfair for the institution of marriage because then you would be devaluing marriage. That wasn't acceptable to me and Kiran," he said.

Aamir also cracked a joke on himself, saying, he is an expert at divorces.

"People often divorce each other because things turn sour, they are fighting, but that didn't happen in my case because we respected each other. We did what we felt was right and we didn't hide it," he said.

"Shaadi mein main kamyab nahi hua hun, lekin divorce mein main hua hoon (I haven't been successful in marriage, but I've been successful in divorce)," said an uninhibited Aamir.

Aamir was asked about his take on the institution of marriage after two divorces. He shared, "I still have the same outlook on marriage. It's a very old institution and I have the deepest regard in my heart for it. It's a very beautiful feeling when someone discovers that they want to spend the rest of their life with this person. I would want that every person gets to experience this."

Aamir Khan's Marriages

Aamir Khan was just 21 when he married his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. The couple called it quits in 2002. Aamir married in Kiran Rao in 2005. They announced their divorce in 2021. Aamir and Reena Dutta share daughter Ira and son Junaid.

Kiran and Aamir are parents to Azad. At Ira's wedding last year, Aamir and his extended family had a blast. They portrayed an image of a modern blended family in public.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan, who was married twice in the past, has deep respect for the institution of marriage. However, when the relationship goes sour, Aamir doesn't believe in carrying it forward for the sake of the world.

