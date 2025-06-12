Dharmendra And His First Wife Prakash Kaur In A Rare Pic. Courtesy, Bobby Deol

On the occasion of Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur's 71st wedding anniversary, Bobby Deol shared a rare pic of the couple on his Instagram. Bobby Deol captioned the picture, "Happy anniversary Maa and Papa."

What's Happening

Bobby Deol shared a picture featuring Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur on his Instagram on Thursday.

The caption accompanying the picture read, "Happy anniversary Maa and Papa."

In the picture, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur are seen looking into the camera.

The picture shows Dharmendra with a garland around his neck.

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954.

Dharmendra's Marriages

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur when he was only 19. The couple share four children - Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. In 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini. They are parents to two daughters - Esha and Ahana.

Hema Malini's Equation With Prakash Kaur

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by journalist and director Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the actress revealed she never met Prakash Kaur.

Hema Malini said, "I do not want to upset anyone. I am happy with everything Dharamji has done for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father as any father would. I think I am content with this. Today, I am a working woman and I am able to maintain my dignity because I have dedicated my life to art and culture. (sic)".

Prakash Kaur's Rare Glimpse

Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur made a rare appearance at her grandson Karan Deol's wedding in 2023. Karan is the elder son of Sunny Deol. Prakash Kaur, who always stayed away from the limelight, was seen smiling in the viral pictures from Karan's wedding.

