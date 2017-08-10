Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Red Letter Day For Blue Box Office? Here's First Day Prediction

Highlights
- This will be Akshay's first film after Naam Shabana
- The movie is expected to make Rs 10-15 crores on Day 1
- Which is also what Akshay's previous releases made on first day
#Tubelight, #JaggaJasoos, #MunnaMichael, #JabHarryMetSejal... Bollywood is going through the worst phase... Desperate for Hits... What's shocking, the biggies aren't fetching the desired start at the BO... Let's NOT blame the audience... The problem lies within...The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough...Post #Baahubali2, the biz has hit rock bottom... Will #ToiletEkPremKatha prove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry.
According to the report, Airlift scored Rs 11 crores on its first day, Housefull 3 opened to a good sum of Rs 15 crores, Rustom made Rs 13.50 on Day 1 and it was Rs 12 crores for Jolly LLB 2. Anything like these figures has been reviewed as a "decent opening" in the Box Office India report.
Toilet: Ek Prem Kathafollows movies like Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which secured a Rs 15 crore opening day and Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan, which opened to Rs 5 crores.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be Shree Narayan Singh's second film after 2012's Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai. "Here there is nothing to go on so you can't be positive or negative on the director. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will determine the capability of the director and hope is that he will pull it off as the industry is in desperate need of good directors," states the Box Office India report.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is Akshay Kumar's first movie after Naam Shabana. The theme of the movie is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and highlights the importance of an improved state of sanitation in the rural parts of India.