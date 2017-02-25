ICSI CS Result Announced For Executive Programme (December Exam 2016)

New Delhi: ICSI CS Results for Executive Programme Exam has been declared! Results have been announced for the ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) examination held in December 2016. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had conducted the examination for professional programme and executive programme in December 2016. Candidates are suggested to check the CS December 2016 exam result online at the official portal of ICSI at icsi.edu. Other important details, as released by ICSI, can be found here. Candidates should note that they are required to download the e-result cum marks statement from icsi.edu. Hard copy of the mark statement will not be released by ICSI.
How to check ICSI CS Result for Executive Programme Exam
Step one: Go to ICSI official website: icsi.edu
Step two: Click on the link which says Click here to View result and Download E-Mark Sheet.
Step three: Select the name of your programme from the drop down box.
Step four: Enter your roll number.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
Important Note: ICSI has introduced '15 days Academic Program' for all the candidates who have passed/ completed Executive program. This is compulsory for students of modified training structure (students registered in Executive Program on or after 1 April 2014) who have passed Executive Program in June 2015 Exam session onwards. This is not applicable to students of earlier training structure (those students registered in Executive Program on or before 31 March 2014).
ICSI has announced exam results for Professional Programme as well.Click here for ICSI CS Professional Programme Result
